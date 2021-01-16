Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $44.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

