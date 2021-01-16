Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $7,419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 143,082 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

