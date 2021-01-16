SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $186,177.94 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.77 or 0.03211819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00391235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.01319479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00561680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00429596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00286610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020618 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

