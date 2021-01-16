(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.91

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91.

About (SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

