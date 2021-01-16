Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B stock opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.51. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$26.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.