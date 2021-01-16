Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

