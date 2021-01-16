Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,444.38 ($31.94).

SVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SVT opened at GBX 2,343 ($30.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,323.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,419.99. Severn Trent Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 213.08%.

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

