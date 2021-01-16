Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,938.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $835,140.91 and approximately $87,938.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00513991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.04244667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016334 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

