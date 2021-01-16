ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

NOW stock opened at $513.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.76 and its 200-day moving average is $485.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

