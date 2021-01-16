Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 979 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,588% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB opened at $24.48 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

