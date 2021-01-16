Sentinel Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $211,458.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.