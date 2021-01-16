Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 56.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Semtech by 57.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Semtech by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.