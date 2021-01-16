Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.02.

OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.92. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

