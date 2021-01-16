SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

SLQT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 1,543,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

