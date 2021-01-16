Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.43. 1,256,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 190,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

