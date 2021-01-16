Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.43. 1,256,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 190,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.
Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIC)
Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.
