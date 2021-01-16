Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

