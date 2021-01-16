Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$2.72 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$431.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.