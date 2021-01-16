SEB Equity Research Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

