Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

