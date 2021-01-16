Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.60 and last traded at $185.75. 1,355,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 983,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,145 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,846. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Seagen by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

