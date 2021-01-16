Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $185.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.25. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Seagen by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

