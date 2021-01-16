Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,983,344 shares of company stock worth $242,735,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.51 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.