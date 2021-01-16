SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $235.02

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.02 and last traded at $234.81, with a volume of 31856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.78.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

