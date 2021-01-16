Scrypta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 194.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $282,409.13 and approximately $53.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003456 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,500,164 coins and its circulating supply is 15,700,164 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

