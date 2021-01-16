Scotiabank Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Sector Perform”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.