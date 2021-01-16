Scotiabank Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

