Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 3,459,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,898,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $808.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 189.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

