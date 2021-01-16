Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

