Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 112,913 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 112,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 67.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

NYSE:VMW opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.