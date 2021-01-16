Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.