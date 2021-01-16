Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.34. 510,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 414,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

