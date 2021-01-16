Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.90. 1,528,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The company has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

