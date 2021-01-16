Sara Bay Financial Has $638,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

PG opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

