Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) shares fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 6,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 103,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

