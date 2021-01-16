Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SSLZY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.
Santos Company Profile
