Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSLZY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

