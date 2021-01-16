Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

