San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.40. San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 30,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £110.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

