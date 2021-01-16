Salvus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.47. 350,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

