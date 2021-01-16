Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $479,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.59.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.63. 1,360,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $265.14. The firm has a market cap of $716.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

