SaluS (SLS) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $4,639.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $14.56 or 0.00039005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,371.91 or 1.00145251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.