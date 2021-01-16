SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $80,327.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.30 or 0.04214125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016364 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.