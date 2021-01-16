salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,722. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.