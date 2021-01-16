SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. 1,020,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,833. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.10 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,453.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,138 shares of company stock worth $3,146,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 255,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

