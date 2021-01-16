Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Hits $28.37 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $858,428.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001627 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

