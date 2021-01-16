Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.70 on April 8th

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SAFE opened at GBX 827 ($10.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.67. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

In other Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

