Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64. 863,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 907,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

