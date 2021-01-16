Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of SFET stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

