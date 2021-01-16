RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

