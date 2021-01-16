Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.55. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

