Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$137.00

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.10.

TSE:WSP opened at C$123.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.69. The company has a market cap of C$13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

